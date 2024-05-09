Football: South African Premiership Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) South African Premiership results on Wednesday:
Golden Arrows 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 0
Orlando Pirates 2 (Mabasa 36, 42-pen) Chippa Utd 0
Polokwane City 0 Richards Bay 0
Stellenbosch 0 AmaZulu 0
Played Tuesday
Cape Town City 2 (Gonzalez 73, Paciencia 88) Moroka Swallows 0
Kaizer Chiefs 2 (Chivaviro 18, 50) TS Galaxy 2 (Mahlangu 32-pen, 76)
Royal AM 0 Cape Town Spurs 1 (Michael 64-pen)
SuperSport Utd 1 (Grobler 87) Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Ohizu 89)
Friday
Sekhukhune 0 Galaxy 0
