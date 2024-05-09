Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) South African Premiership results on Wednesday:

Golden Arrows 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 0

Orlando Pirates 2 (Mabasa 36, 42-pen) Chippa Utd 0

Polokwane City 0 Richards Bay 0

Stellenbosch 0 AmaZulu 0

Played Tuesday

Cape Town City 2 (Gonzalez 73, Paciencia 88) Moroka Swallows 0

Kaizer Chiefs 2 (Chivaviro 18, 50) TS Galaxy 2 (Mahlangu 32-pen, 76)

Royal AM 0 Cape Town Spurs 1 (Michael 64-pen)

SuperSport Utd 1 (Grobler 87) Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Ohizu 89)

Friday

Sekhukhune 0 Galaxy 0

