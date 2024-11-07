Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) South African Premiership results on Wednesday:

Mamelodi Sundowns 2 (Letlhaku 27, 69) Polokwane City 0

Stellenbosch 1 (Basadien 2) TS Galaxy 1 (Radebe 72)

Played Tuesday

Orlando Pirates 1 (Makgopa 26) Richards Bay 0

