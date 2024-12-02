Football: South African Premiership Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) South African Premiership results on Sunday:
Golden Arrows 3 (Mantshiyane 9, Moon 15, Dlamini 74) Cape Town City 2 (Amato 54, Soukouna 64)
Orlando Pirates 0 Stellenbosch 1 (Titus 33)
Polokwane City 1 (Tshabalala 84) TS Galaxy 1 (Zajmovic 45+1)
Played Saturday
Chippa Utd 2 (Kwayiba 7, 41) Magesi 0
Kaizer Chiefs 2 (Du Preez 5, Duba 13) Royal AM 2 (Maxwele 51, Mashiane 89)
Mamelodi Sundowns 3 (Tshibwabwa 22-og, Sales 49-pen, Rayners 89) Sekhukhune Utd 0
Richards Bay 1 (Mbuthuma 90+1) AmaZulu 3 (Human 37, Ighodaro 66, Brooks 69)
Friday
SuperSport Utd 0 Marumo Gallants 1 (Manaka 12-pen)
afp
Recent Stories
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
More Stories From World
-
Olympic champions Hassan and Tebogo named 'Athletes of the Year'6 minutes ago
-
Edoardo Bove collapse causes Fiorentina's clash with Inter to be suspended15 minutes ago
-
'Blocked bottle' Mbappe strikes as Real Madrid beat Getafe15 minutes ago
-
Formula One: Qatar Grand Prix results35 minutes ago
-
Marmoush double helps Frankfurt cut gap on Bayern35 minutes ago
-
Iran to 'firmly support' Damascus after rebel attacks35 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Georgia as PM rebuffs calls for new election35 minutes ago
-
UNRWA pauses aid delivery via key Gaza-Israel crossing36 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update56 minutes ago
-
Liverpool deepen Man City crisis to extend Premier League lead1 hour ago
-
Rast wins Killington Slalom for first World Cup win1 hour ago
-
Monitor says pro-Turkey fighters seize Syria town from Kurdish forces1 hour ago