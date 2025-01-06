Football: South African Premiership Results
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) South African Premiership results on Sunday:
Cape Town City 1 (Gonzalez 51) Kaizer Chiefs 0
Polokwane City 1 (Daniels 35) Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Tshibwabwa 41)
Played Saturday
AmaZulu 0 Golden Arrows 0
Marumo Gallants 0 Richards Bay 0
TS Galaxy 0 Magesi 0
