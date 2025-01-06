Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Results

January 06, 2025

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) South African Premiership results on Sunday:

Cape Town City 1 (Gonzalez 51) Kaizer Chiefs 0

Polokwane City 1 (Daniels 35) Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Tshibwabwa 41)

Played Saturday

AmaZulu 0 Golden Arrows 0

Marumo Gallants 0 Richards Bay 0

TS Galaxy 0 Magesi 0

