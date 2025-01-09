Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Results

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Football: South African Premiership results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) South African Premiership results on Wednesday:

AmaZulu 0 Sekhukhune Utd 2 (Boyeli 45, Mntambo 90+5)

Cape Town City 1 (Gonzalez 74) Orlando Pirates 0

Kaizer Chiefs 2 (Duba 28, 57) Stellenbosch 1 (Lekoloane 20)

afp

Related Topics

Cape Town Orlando

Recent Stories

Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai S ..

Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge

16 minutes ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable G ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on ..

Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22

2 hours ago
 Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 studen ..

Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot

2 hours ago
 Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish ..

Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council

2 hours ago
JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political par ..

JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..

2 hours ago
 Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdow ..

Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs

2 hours ago
 In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks t ..

In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets

2 hours ago
 Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 ..

Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source

2 hours ago
 PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrati ..

PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative

2 hours ago
 42nd mid-career management course delegation visit ..

42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB

2 hours ago

More Stories From World