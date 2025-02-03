Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) South African Premiership results on Sunday:

Mamelodi Sundowns 4 (Ribeiro 44-pen, Shalulile 65, 80, Mokoena 85) Golden Arrows 0

TS Galaxy 2 (Kabini 38, Zajmovic 44) Cape Town City 0

Played Saturday

AmaZulu 2 (Human 14, Motshwari 82) SuperSport Utd 1 (Ndlovu 36)

Orlando Pirates 1 (Maswanganyi 90+6-pen) Kaizer Chiefs 0

Polokwane City 1 (Maphangule 42) Chippa Utd 0

Stellenbosch 1 (Butsaka 6) Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Mbule 22)

Friday

Richards Bay 0 Magesi 0

