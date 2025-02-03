Football: South African Premiership Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) South African Premiership results on Sunday:
Mamelodi Sundowns 4 (Ribeiro 44-pen, Shalulile 65, 80, Mokoena 85) Golden Arrows 0
TS Galaxy 2 (Kabini 38, Zajmovic 44) Cape Town City 0
Played Saturday
AmaZulu 2 (Human 14, Motshwari 82) SuperSport Utd 1 (Ndlovu 36)
Orlando Pirates 1 (Maswanganyi 90+6-pen) Kaizer Chiefs 0
Polokwane City 1 (Maphangule 42) Chippa Utd 0
Stellenbosch 1 (Butsaka 6) Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Mbule 22)
Friday
Richards Bay 0 Magesi 0
