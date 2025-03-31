Football: South African Premiership Results
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) South African Premiership results on Sunday:
Polokwane City 3 (Nkaki 21, 71-pen, Ramabu 58) Richards Bay 1 (Figuareido 52)
TS Galaxy 1 (Letsoalo 67) Marumo Gallants 2 (Nemtajela 2, Msendami 56)
SuperSport Utd 0 Cape Town City 0
Played Saturday
Chippa Utd 2 (Sakala 20, Martin 37) AmaZulu 1 (Moremi 45)
Golden Arrows 2 (Sibiya 25, Mutizwa 78) Kaizer Chiefs 1 (Maart 29)
Magesi 1 (Sibanyoni 70) Stellenbosch 0
