Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Results

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Football: South African Premiership results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) South African Premiership results on Sunday:

Polokwane City 3 (Nkaki 21, 71-pen, Ramabu 58) Richards Bay 1 (Figuareido 52)

TS Galaxy 1 (Letsoalo 67) Marumo Gallants 2 (Nemtajela 2, Msendami 56)

SuperSport Utd 0 Cape Town City 0

Played Saturday

Chippa Utd 2 (Sakala 20, Martin 37) AmaZulu 1 (Moremi 45)

Golden Arrows 2 (Sibiya 25, Mutizwa 78) Kaizer Chiefs 1 (Maart 29)

Magesi 1 (Sibanyoni 70) Stellenbosch 0

Recent Stories

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

8 hours ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

8 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

8 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

8 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

8 hours ago

More Stories From World