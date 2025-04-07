Football: South African Premiership Results
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) South African Premiership result on Sunday:
Cape Town City 1 (Francis 67) Sekhukhune Utd 2 (Sihlali 27, Ohizu 42)
Played Saturday
Golden Arrows 0 Chippa Utd 0
Kaizer Chiefs 1 (Duba 36) TS Galaxy 1 (Msimango 80-og)
Marumo Gallants 1 (Mathiane 61) SuperSport Utd 1 (Grobler 45)
Polokwane City 0 Orlando Pirates 1 (Sibisi 67)
Friday
AmaZulu 1 (Fielies 69) Richards Bay 0
Recent Stories
UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage
DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation
UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..
Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm
UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship
EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy
MoHAP celebrates World Health Day
RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched
FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent
AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..
Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results4 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table4 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated4 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table4 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results4 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table4 minutes ago
-
Trump's approval rating goes negative with Republican Pollster for first time34 minutes ago
-
Pogacar wins Van der Poel duel at cycling's Tour of Flanders1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table2 hours ago
-
Liverpool's rare loss delays title march, Southampton relegated2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago