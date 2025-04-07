Football: South African Premiership results

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) South African Premiership result on Sunday:

Cape Town City 1 (Francis 67) Sekhukhune Utd 2 (Sihlali 27, Ohizu 42)

Played Saturday

Golden Arrows 0 Chippa Utd 0

Kaizer Chiefs 1 (Duba 36) TS Galaxy 1 (Msimango 80-og)

Marumo Gallants 1 (Mathiane 61) SuperSport Utd 1 (Grobler 45)

Polokwane City 0 Orlando Pirates 1 (Sibisi 67)

Friday

AmaZulu 1 (Fielies 69) Richards Bay 0

