Football: South African Premiership Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) South African Premiership results on Saturday:
Chippa Utd 0 Kaizer Chiefs 0
Marumo Gallants 1 (Dion 44) Golden Arrows 1 (Sibiya 52-pen)
Sekhukhune Utd 2 (Rammala 36, Cardoso 79) Polokwane City 0
Playing Sunday
Magesi v TS Galaxy (1300 GMT)
Played Friday
Richards Bay 1 (Gumede 79) Cape Town City 0
