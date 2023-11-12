Football: South African Premiership Table
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 07:50 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) South African Premiership table after matches on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 8 8 0 0 17 3 24
SuperSport 11 7 2 2 15 10 23
Cape Town 12 7 1 4 15 10 22
Arrows 10 6 2 2 14 11 20
Swallows 10 5 3 2 11 6 18
Polokwane 12 4 5 3 10 9 17
Pirates 10 4 3 3 11 8 15
Chippa 12 3 6 3 9 10 15
Chiefs 12 4 2 6 12 11 14
Stellenbosch 11 4 2 5 11 12 14
AmaZulu 10 2 6 2 6 8 12
Galaxy 11 3 3 5 7 10 12
Sekhukhune 11 3 2 6 8 11 11
Royal 11 3 2 6 9 16 11
Richards Bay 11 1 3 7 7 15 6
Spurs 10 1 0 9 9 21 3