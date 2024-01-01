Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Published January 01, 2024

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) South African Premiership table after match on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 13 11 2 0 23 3 35

Cape Town 16 9 2 5 18 11 29

SuperSport 16 9 2 5 22 19 29

Stellenbosch 15 8 2 5 19 14 26

Pirates 16 7 4 5 19 15 25

Chiefs 16 7 3 6 16 12 24

AmaZulu 16 5 7 4 14 12 22

Galaxy 15 6 3 6 14 11 21

Polokwane 16 5 6 5 12 14 21

Arrows 15 6 2 7 16 21 20

Swallows 14 5 4 5 12 11 19

Sekhukhune 15 5 3 7 13 14 18

Chippa 16 4 6 6 12 16 18

Royal 15 5 3 7 14 22 18

Richards Bay 16 3 4 9 13 20 13

Spurs 16 1 1 14 11 33 4

