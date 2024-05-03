Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) South African Premiership table on Thursday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 24 19 5 0 47 9 62 - champions

Stellenbosch 26 14 7 5 38 19 49

-----------------------------------

Pirates 26 13 7 6 41 23 46

-----------------------------------

Sekhukhune 25 11 6 8 29 22 39

SuperSport 26 10 8 8 31 31 38

Galaxy 24 11 4 9 26 20 37

Cape Town 26 9 8 9 25 24 35

Chiefs 26 9 6 11 22 25 33

Polokwane 26 8 9 9 20 27 33

Chippa 26 8 8 10 25 25 32

Arrows 26 9 5 12 28 41 32

AmaZulu 26 7 10 9 21 26 31

Swallows 26 7 8 11 21 30 29

Royal 25 8 5 12 22 38 29

-----------------------------------

Richards Bay 26 6 5 15 20 33 23

-----------------------------------

Spurs 26 4 3 19 19 42 15

Note: First, second into CAF Champions League, third into CAF Confederation Cup with FA Cup winners, second-last into play-offs, last relegated

