Football: South African Premiership table

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) South African Premiership table on Wednesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 25 19 6 0 47 9 63 - champions

Stellenbosch 27 14 8 5 38 19 50

-----------------------------------

Pirates 27 14 7 6 43 23 49

Sekhukhune 27 11 8 8 30 23 41

-----------------------------------

Galaxy 26 11 6 9 28 22 39

SuperSport 27 10 9 8 32 32 39

Cape Town 27 10 8 9 27 24 38

Chiefs 27 9 7 11 24 27 34

Polokwane 27 8 10 9 20 27 34

Arrows 27 9 6 12 28 41 33

Chippa 27 8 8 11 25 27 32

AmaZulu 27 7 11 9 21 26 32

Swallows 27 7 8 12 21 32 29

Royal 26 8 5 13 22 39 29

-----------------------------------

Richards Bay 27 6 6 15 20 33 24

-----------------------------------

Spurs 27 5 3 19 20 42 18

Note: First, second into CAF Champions League, third, fourth into CAF Confederation Cup, second-last into play-offs, last relegated

