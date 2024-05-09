Football: South African Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) South African Premiership table on Wednesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 25 19 6 0 47 9 63 - champions
Stellenbosch 27 14 8 5 38 19 50
-----------------------------------
Pirates 27 14 7 6 43 23 49
Sekhukhune 27 11 8 8 30 23 41
-----------------------------------
Galaxy 26 11 6 9 28 22 39
SuperSport 27 10 9 8 32 32 39
Cape Town 27 10 8 9 27 24 38
Chiefs 27 9 7 11 24 27 34
Polokwane 27 8 10 9 20 27 34
Arrows 27 9 6 12 28 41 33
Chippa 27 8 8 11 25 27 32
AmaZulu 27 7 11 9 21 26 32
Swallows 27 7 8 12 21 32 29
Royal 26 8 5 13 22 39 29
-----------------------------------
Richards Bay 27 6 6 15 20 33 24
-----------------------------------
Spurs 27 5 3 19 20 42 18
Note: First, second into CAF Champions League, third, fourth into CAF Confederation Cup, second-last into play-offs, last relegated
