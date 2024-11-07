Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Published November 07, 2024

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) South African Premiership table after matches on Wednesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Pirates 7 7 0 0 13 2 21

Sundowns 7 6 0 1 15 4 18

Polokwane 7 4 1 2 7 7 13

Stellenbosch 7 3 3 1 8 4 12

Sekhukhune 5 3 1 1 6 3 10

Chippa 7 3 1 3 7 8 10

SuperSport 7 2 2 3 2 5 8

Chiefs 5 2 1 2 8 7 7

Royal 7 1 4 2 4 4 7

Arrows 6 2 1 3 4 5 7

Magesi 6 1 3 2 3 5 6

Richards Bay 7 1 2 4 1 5 5

Cape Town 5 1 2 2 2 7 5

Gallants 6 1 1 4 4 10 4

AmaZulu 5 1 0 4 5 8 3

Galaxy 6 0 2 4 3 8 2

