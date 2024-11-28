Football: South African Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) South African Premiership table after matches on Wednesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Pirates 7 7 0 0 13 2 21
Sundowns 7 6 0 1 15 4 18
Polokwane 8 4 1 3 7 8 13
Stellenbosch 7 3 3 1 8 4 12
Chippa 8 3 2 3 7 8 11
Chiefs 6 3 1 2 10 8 10
Sekhukhune 6 3 1 2 7 6 10
Arrows 7 3 1 3 7 7 10
SuperSport 8 2 3 3 2 5 9
Cape Town 6 2 2 2 3 7 8
Royal 8 1 4 3 6 7 7
Magesi 6 1 3 2 3 5 6
Galaxy 7 1 2 4 6 9 5
Richards Bay 8 1 2 5 2 7 5
Gallants 6 1 1 4 4 10 4
AmaZulu 5 1 0 4 5 8 3
afp
Recent Stories
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October
Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand Russia sanctions
China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG
More Stories From World
-
Bomb threats target Trump nominees, FBI says38 seconds ago
-
US sanctions Venezuela security chiefs for crackdown58 seconds ago
-
Swiss-EU talks 'well advanced': Bern1 minute ago
-
Poland proposes Baltic Sea policing mission after cables cut7 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results7 hours ago
-
Majority of social media influencers share information without fact-checking: UNESCO7 hours ago
-
New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed7 hours ago
-
Moscow expels German journalists, Berlin denies closing Russia TV bureau9 hours ago
-
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN8 hours ago
-
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid8 hours ago
-
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven8 hours ago
-
New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed8 hours ago