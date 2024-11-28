Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) South African Premiership table after matches on Wednesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Pirates 7 7 0 0 13 2 21

Sundowns 7 6 0 1 15 4 18

Polokwane 8 4 1 3 7 8 13

Stellenbosch 7 3 3 1 8 4 12

Chippa 8 3 2 3 7 8 11

Chiefs 6 3 1 2 10 8 10

Sekhukhune 6 3 1 2 7 6 10

Arrows 7 3 1 3 7 7 10

SuperSport 8 2 3 3 2 5 9

Cape Town 6 2 2 2 3 7 8

Royal 8 1 4 3 6 7 7

Magesi 6 1 3 2 3 5 6

Galaxy 7 1 2 4 6 9 5

Richards Bay 8 1 2 5 2 7 5

Gallants 6 1 1 4 4 10 4

AmaZulu 5 1 0 4 5 8 3

afp

