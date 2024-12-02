Football: South African Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) South African Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 8 7 0 1 18 4 21
Pirates 8 7 0 1 13 3 21
Stellenbosch 8 4 3 1 9 4 15
Chippa 9 4 2 3 9 8 14
Polokwane 9 4 2 3 8 9 14
Arrows 8 4 1 3 10 9 13
Chiefs 7 3 2 2 12 10 11
Sekhukhune 7 3 1 3 7 9 10
SuperSport 9 2 3 4 2 6 9
Royal 9 1 5 3 8 9 8
Cape Town 7 2 2 3 5 10 8
Gallants 7 2 1 4 5 10 7
AmaZulu 6 2 0 4 8 9 6
Galaxy 8 1 3 4 7 10 6
Magesi 7 1 3 3 3 7 6
Richards Bay 9 1 2 6 3 10 5
afp
Recent Stories
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
More Stories From World
-
Social Democrats lead Romania vote, but far right makes big gainsfew seconds
-
Fiorentina's Bove 'stable' after collapse, McTominay keeps Napoli top9 seconds ago
-
Russia says helping Syrian army 'repel' rebels in three northern provinces18 seconds ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results10 minutes ago
-
Olympic champions Hassan and Tebogo named 'Athletes of the Year'10 minutes ago
-
Edoardo Bove collapse causes Fiorentina's clash with Inter to be suspended20 minutes ago
-
'Blocked bottle' Mbappe strikes as Real Madrid beat Getafe20 minutes ago
-
Formula One: Qatar Grand Prix results40 minutes ago
-
Marmoush double helps Frankfurt cut gap on Bayern40 minutes ago
-
Iran to 'firmly support' Damascus after rebel attacks40 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Georgia as PM rebuffs calls for new election40 minutes ago
-
UNRWA pauses aid delivery via key Gaza-Israel crossing40 minutes ago