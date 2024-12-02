Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) South African Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 8 7 0 1 18 4 21

Pirates 8 7 0 1 13 3 21

Stellenbosch 8 4 3 1 9 4 15

Chippa 9 4 2 3 9 8 14

Polokwane 9 4 2 3 8 9 14

Arrows 8 4 1 3 10 9 13

Chiefs 7 3 2 2 12 10 11

Sekhukhune 7 3 1 3 7 9 10

SuperSport 9 2 3 4 2 6 9

Royal 9 1 5 3 8 9 8

Cape Town 7 2 2 3 5 10 8

Gallants 7 2 1 4 5 10 7

AmaZulu 6 2 0 4 8 9 6

Galaxy 8 1 3 4 7 10 6

Magesi 7 1 3 3 3 7 6

Richards Bay 9 1 2 6 3 10 5

afp

