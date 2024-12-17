Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) South African Premiership table on Monday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 8 7 0 1 18 4 21

Pirates 8 7 0 1 13 3 21

Polokwane 11 6 2 3 11 9 20

Stellenbosch 8 4 3 1 9 4 15

SuperSport 11 4 3 4 4 6 15

Chippa 10 4 2 4 9 9 14

Arrows 9 4 1 4 10 10 13

Sekhukhune 8 4 1 3 8 9 13

Chiefs 9 3 3 3 13 13 12

Cape Town 9 3 2 4 6 11 11

Galaxy 10 2 4 4 9 11 10

Gallants 9 3 1 5 8 12 10

AmaZulu 8 3 0 5 10 11 9

Royal 10 1 5 4 9 11 8

Richards Bay 11 2 2 7 4 11 8

Magesi 8 1 3 4 4 10 6

Related Topics

Polokwane Cape Town

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Ar ..

Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues

14 seconds ago
 OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new deve ..

OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing

15 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China Nationa ..

Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..

30 minutes ago
 19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded

19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded

38 minutes ago
 Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with ..

Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrd ..

38 minutes ago
 Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza ..

Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN

37 minutes ago
UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 ..

UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report

45 minutes ago
 PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in ..

PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP

39 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

39 minutes ago
 Football: South African Premiership result

Football: South African Premiership result

41 minutes ago
 Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: ..

Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah

41 minutes ago
 Govt promoting rich culture internationally: Musha ..

Govt promoting rich culture internationally: Mushaal

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World