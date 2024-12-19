Football: South African Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) South African Premiership table on Wednesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 9 8 0 1 19 4 24
Pirates 8 7 0 1 13 3 21
Polokwane 11 6 2 3 11 9 20
Stellenbosch 9 4 3 2 9 5 15
SuperSport 11 4 3 4 4 6 15
Chippa 10 4 2 4 9 9 14
Arrows 9 4 1 4 10 10 13
Sekhukhune 8 4 1 3 8 9 13
Chiefs 9 3 3 3 13 13 12
Cape Town 9 3 2 4 6 11 11
Galaxy 10 2 4 4 9 11 10
Gallants 9 3 1 5 8 12 10
AmaZulu 8 3 0 5 10 11 9
Royal 10 1 5 4 9 11 8
Richards Bay 11 2 2 7 4 11 8
Magesi 9 1 3 5 4 11 6
afp
