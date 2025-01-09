Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) South African Premiership table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 11 10 0 1 22 4 30

Pirates 11 9 0 2 22 5 27

Polokwane 13 6 4 3 12 10 22

Sekhukhune 11 6 2 3 12 10 20

Chiefs 12 5 3 4 16 15 18

Cape Town 12 5 2 5 8 12 17

Stellenbosch 11 4 4 3 11 8 16

SuperSport 12 4 4 4 5 7 16

Arrows 11 4 3 4 10 10 15

Galaxy 12 3 5 4 12 12 14

Chippa 11 4 2 5 9 10 14

AmaZulu 12 4 1 7 11 14 13

Gallants 12 3 2 7 9 21 11

Richards Bay 13 2 3 8 4 13 9

Royal 11 1 5 5 10 14 8

Magesi 11 1 4 6 4 12 7

afp

More Stories From World