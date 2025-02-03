Football: South African Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) South African Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 13 12 0 1 28 5 36
Pirates 12 10 0 2 23 5 30
Polokwane 15 8 4 3 14 10 28
Sekhukhune 14 7 3 4 16 12 24
Chiefs 15 6 3 6 17 17 21
Stellenbosch 13 5 5 3 17 9 20
Cape Town 15 6 2 7 10 16 20
Arrows 14 5 4 5 12 15 19
AmaZulu 15 6 1 8 14 20 19
Galaxy 14 4 6 4 15 13 18
SuperSport 15 4 4 7 6 13 16
Chippa 13 4 3 6 11 13 15
Gallants 14 4 3 7 12 23 15
Richards Bay 15 2 4 9 5 15 10
Royal 11 1 5 5 10 14 8
Magesi 14 1 5 8 5 15 8
