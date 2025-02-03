Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) South African Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 13 12 0 1 28 5 36

Pirates 12 10 0 2 23 5 30

Polokwane 15 8 4 3 14 10 28

Sekhukhune 14 7 3 4 16 12 24

Chiefs 15 6 3 6 17 17 21

Stellenbosch 13 5 5 3 17 9 20

Cape Town 15 6 2 7 10 16 20

Arrows 14 5 4 5 12 15 19

AmaZulu 15 6 1 8 14 20 19

Galaxy 14 4 6 4 15 13 18

SuperSport 15 4 4 7 6 13 16

Chippa 13 4 3 6 11 13 15

Gallants 14 4 3 7 12 23 15

Richards Bay 15 2 4 9 5 15 10

Royal 11 1 5 5 10 14 8

Magesi 14 1 5 8 5 15 8

