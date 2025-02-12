Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 01:50 AM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) South African Premiership table after Tuesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 16 14 0 2 35 7 42

Pirates 14 11 0 3 26 10 33

Polokwane 17 8 5 4 14 12 29

Galaxy 17 6 7 4 17 13 25

Sekhukhune 16 7 4 5 18 15 25

Chiefs 17 7 4 6 20 19 25

AmaZulu 17 7 2 8 18 22 23

Cape Town 17 6 3 8 11 19 21

Stellenbosch 14 5 5 4 17 10 20

Arrows 15 5 5 5 13 16 20

Chippa 15 5 3 7 15 15 18

SuperSport 17 4 5 8 7 17 17

Richards Bay 17 4 4 9 9 16 16

Gallants 16 4 3 9 13 27 15

Magesi 16 2 5 9 8 19 11

Royal 11 1 5 5 10 14 8

More Stories From World