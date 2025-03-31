Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) South African Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 23 19 1 3 51 14 58

Pirates 19 14 1 4 31 14 43

Stellenbosch 22 9 8 5 27 17 35

Galaxy 24 9 8 7 29 25 35

Sekhukhune 22 10 4 8 29 26 34

Polokwane 23 9 7 7 18 18 34

AmaZulu 24 9 3 12 27 32 30

Chiefs 23 8 5 10 23 28 29

Chippa 21 8 4 9 21 18 28

Arrows 20 7 6 7 17 21 27

Magesi 24 7 5 12 14 25 26

Gallants 23 7 4 12 20 34 25

Richards Bay 23 6 6 11 15 22 24

Cape Town 24 6 6 12 13 27 24

SuperSport 22 5 7 10 12 22 22

Royal 11 1 5 5 10 14 8

