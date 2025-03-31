Football: South African Premiership Table
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) South African Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 23 19 1 3 51 14 58
Pirates 19 14 1 4 31 14 43
Stellenbosch 22 9 8 5 27 17 35
Galaxy 24 9 8 7 29 25 35
Sekhukhune 22 10 4 8 29 26 34
Polokwane 23 9 7 7 18 18 34
AmaZulu 24 9 3 12 27 32 30
Chiefs 23 8 5 10 23 28 29
Chippa 21 8 4 9 21 18 28
Arrows 20 7 6 7 17 21 27
Magesi 24 7 5 12 14 25 26
Gallants 23 7 4 12 20 34 25
Richards Bay 23 6 6 11 15 22 24
Cape Town 24 6 6 12 13 27 24
SuperSport 22 5 7 10 12 22 22
Royal 11 1 5 5 10 14 8
