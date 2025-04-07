Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) South African Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 23 19 1 3 51 14 58

Pirates 20 15 1 4 32 14 46

Sekhukhune 23 11 4 8 31 27 37

Galaxy 25 9 9 7 30 26 36

Stellenbosch 22 9 8 5 27 17 35

Polokwane 24 9 7 8 18 19 34

AmaZulu 25 10 3 12 28 32 33

Chiefs 24 8 6 10 24 29 30

Chippa 22 8 5 9 21 18 29

Arrows 21 7 7 7 17 21 28

Magesi 24 7 5 12 14 25 26

Gallants 24 7 5 12 21 35 26

Richards Bay 24 6 6 12 15 23 24

Cape Town 25 6 6 13 14 29 24

SuperSport 23 5 8 10 13 23 23

Royal 11 1 5 5 10 14 8

