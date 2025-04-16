Football: South African Premiership Table
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 01:50 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) South African Premiership table after Tuesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 22 18 1 3 49 13 55
Pirates 20 15 1 4 32 14 46
Stellenbosch 23 10 8 5 28 17 38
Sekhukhune 22 11 4 7 31 25 37
Galaxy 24 8 9 7 27 25 33
Polokwane 23 8 7 8 17 19 31
AmaZulu 25 9 3 13 26 32 30
Chippa 22 8 5 9 21 18 29
Chiefs 23 8 5 10 22 27 29
Gallants 24 7 5 12 21 35 26
Arrows 20 6 7 7 14 19 25
Magesi 23 7 4 12 14 25 25
Richards Bay 23 6 5 12 15 23 23
Cape Town 24 6 5 13 13 28 23
SuperSport 22 5 7 10 13 23 22
Note: Cash-strapped Royal AM expelled for failing to honour league and cup fixtures, and results cancelled
