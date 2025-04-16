Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 01:50 AM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) South African Premiership table after Tuesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 22 18 1 3 49 13 55

Pirates 20 15 1 4 32 14 46

Stellenbosch 23 10 8 5 28 17 38

Sekhukhune 22 11 4 7 31 25 37

Galaxy 24 8 9 7 27 25 33

Polokwane 23 8 7 8 17 19 31

AmaZulu 25 9 3 13 26 32 30

Chippa 22 8 5 9 21 18 29

Chiefs 23 8 5 10 22 27 29

Gallants 24 7 5 12 21 35 26

Arrows 20 6 7 7 14 19 25

Magesi 23 7 4 12 14 25 25

Richards Bay 23 6 5 12 15 23 23

Cape Town 24 6 5 13 13 28 23

SuperSport 22 5 7 10 13 23 22

Note: Cash-strapped Royal AM expelled for failing to honour league and cup fixtures, and results cancelled

