Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) South African Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 22 18 1 3 49 13 55

Pirates 20 15 1 4 32 14 46

----------------------------------

Sekhukhune 23 12 4 7 33 25 40

----------------------------------

Stellenbosch 23 10 8 5 28 17 38

Galaxy 25 8 9 8 28 27 33

AmaZulu 26 10 3 13 27 32 33

Polokwane 25 8 8 9 18 22 32

Chippa 23 8 6 9 21 18 30

Chiefs 25 8 6 11 23 29 30

Gallants 26 8 6 12 24 37 30

Magesi 24 8 4 12 16 26 28

Arrows 22 6 8 8 15 21 26

Richards Bay 24 7 5 12 16 23 26

SuperSport 23 5 8 10 14 24 23

----------------------------------

Cape Town 25 6 5 14 13 29 23

Notes

-- 1st, 2nd to CAF Champions League, 3rd to CAF Confederation Cup with FA Cup finalists Kaizer Chiefs, 15th to play-offs with two second division clubs for one Premiership place

-- Royal AM expelled for failing to honour league and cup fixtures

Recent Stories

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

6 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

6 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

6 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 hours ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

10 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

10 hours ago
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

11 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

13 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

18 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

1 day ago

More Stories From World