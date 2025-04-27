Football: South African Premiership Table
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) South African Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 22 18 1 3 49 13 55
Pirates 20 15 1 4 32 14 46
----------------------------------
Sekhukhune 23 12 4 7 33 25 40
----------------------------------
Stellenbosch 23 10 8 5 28 17 38
Galaxy 25 8 9 8 28 27 33
AmaZulu 26 10 3 13 27 32 33
Polokwane 25 8 8 9 18 22 32
Chippa 23 8 6 9 21 18 30
Chiefs 25 8 6 11 23 29 30
Gallants 26 8 6 12 24 37 30
Magesi 24 8 4 12 16 26 28
Arrows 22 6 8 8 15 21 26
Richards Bay 24 7 5 12 16 23 26
SuperSport 23 5 8 10 14 24 23
----------------------------------
Cape Town 25 6 5 14 13 29 23
Notes
-- 1st, 2nd to CAF Champions League, 3rd to CAF Confederation Cup with FA Cup finalists Kaizer Chiefs, 15th to play-offs with two second division clubs for one Premiership place
-- Royal AM expelled for failing to honour league and cup fixtures
