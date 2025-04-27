Football: South African Premiership table

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) South African Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 22 18 1 3 49 13 55

Pirates 20 15 1 4 32 14 46

----------------------------------

Sekhukhune 24 12 5 7 34 26 41

----------------------------------

Stellenbosch 23 10 8 5 28 17 38

Galaxy 26 8 10 8 29 28 34

AmaZulu 26 10 3 13 27 32 33

Polokwane 25 8 8 9 18 22 32

Chippa 23 8 6 9 21 18 30

Chiefs 25 8 6 11 23 29 30

Gallants 26 8 6 12 24 37 30

Magesi 24 8 4 12 16 26 28

Arrows 22 6 8 8 15 21 26

Richards Bay 24 7 5 12 16 23 26

SuperSport 23 5 8 10 14 24 23

----------------------------------

Cape Town 25 6 5 14 13 29 23

Notes

-- 1st, 2nd to CAF Champions League, 3rd to CAF Confederation Cup with FA Cup finalists Kaizer Chiefs, 15th to play-offs with two second division clubs for one Premiership place

-- Royal AM expelled for failing to honour league and cup fixtures

afp

