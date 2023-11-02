Football: Spanish Copa Del Rey Results
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 12:30 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Selected results on Wednesday from the Spanish Copa del Rey first round (aet denotes after extra time):
Atletico Lugones 0 Rayo Vallecano 6 (Falcao 8-pen, 16, Camello 40, Bebe 62, 79, Ratiu 68)
San Roque 1 (Mizzian 51) Girona 2 (Valery 48, Savio 90+8)
Quintanar 0 Sevilla 3 (Mir 22, En Nesyri 40, Pedrosa 90+2)
Turegano 0 Celta Vigo 4 (Bamba 12, 33, Perez 61, 71)
Badalona 0 Cadiz 0 aet
Cadiz won 4-2 on penalties
Playing later (among other fixtures, times GMT)
Boiro v Mallorca (1730), Bunol v Real Sociedad (1730), Tardienta v Getafe (1730), Hernan Cortes v Real Betis (1930), Rubi v Athletic Bilbao (2030)