Football: Spanish Copa Del Rey Results

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Football: Spanish Copa del Rey results

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Selected results on Wednesday from the Spanish Copa del Rey first round (aet denotes after extra time):

Atletico Lugones 0 Rayo Vallecano 6 (Falcao 8-pen, 16, Camello 40, Bebe 62, 79, Ratiu 68)

San Roque 1 (Mizzian 51) Girona 2 (Valery 48, Savio 90+8)

Quintanar 0 Sevilla 3 (Mir 22, En Nesyri 40, Pedrosa 90+2)

Turegano 0 Celta Vigo 4 (Bamba 12, 33, Perez 61, 71)

Badalona 0 Cadiz 0 aet

Cadiz won 4-2 on penalties

Playing later (among other fixtures, times GMT)

Boiro v Mallorca (1730), Bunol v Real Sociedad (1730), Tardienta v Getafe (1730), Hernan Cortes v Real Betis (1930), Rubi v Athletic Bilbao (2030)

