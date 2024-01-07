Football: Spanish Copa Del Rey Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) results from the Spanish Copa del Rey round of 32 on Saturday (aet denotes after extra time):
Lugo 1 (Antonetti 39) Atletico Madrid 3 (Correa 2, Depay 66, 74)
Espanyol 0 Getafe 1 (Milla 87)
Elche 0 Girona 2 (Blind 37, Couto 67)
Huesca 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 (Valentin 118, Palazon 120+2) aet
Alaves 1 (Benavidez 57) Real Betis 0
Arandina 1 (Nacho 90+3-og) Real Madrid 3 (Joselu 54-pen, Diaz 55, Rodrygo 90+1)
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)
Amorebieta v Celta Vigo, Burgos v Mallorca (1100), Racing Ferrol v Sevilla, Castellon v Osasuna (1500), Unionistas v Villarreal (1700), Cartagena v Valencia, Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (1800), Barbastro v Barcelona, Malaga v Real Sociedad (2000), Tenerife v Las Palmas (2100)