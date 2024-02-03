Football: Spanish La Liga Result
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga result on Friday:
Athletic Bilbao 4 (Berchiche 3, 16, Guruzeta 63, Muniain 89) Mallorca 0
Playing Saturday (all times GMT)
Valencia v Almeria (1300), Granada v Las Palmas (1515), Alaves v Barcelona (1730), Girona v Real Sociedad (2000)
Sunday
Villarreal v Cadiz (1300), Osasuna v Celta Vigo (1515), Real Betis v Getafe (1730), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Monday
Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla (2000)
