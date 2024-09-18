Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Result

September 18, 2024

Football: Spanish La Liga result

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga result on Tuesday:

Mallorca 1 (Prats 36-pen) Real Sociedad 0

Playing Wednesday (times GMT)

Real Betis v Getafe (1700)

Thursday

Leganes v Athletic Bilbao (1700)

