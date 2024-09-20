Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Result

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga result

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga result on Thursday:

Leganes 0 Athletic Bilbao 2 (Vivian 65, I. Williams 75)

Played Wednesday

Real Betis 2 (Lo Celso 61-pen, 74) Getafe 1 (Arambarri 90+3)

Played Tuesday

Mallorca 1 (Prats 36-pen) Real Sociedad 0

Related Topics

Bilbao

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

4 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

7 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

7 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

10 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

10 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

10 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

11 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

11 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

12 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

16 hours ago

More Stories From World