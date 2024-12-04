Football: Spanish La Liga result

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga result on Tuesday:

Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 43) Barcelona 5 (Torres 12, Raphinha 56-pen, 74, De Jong 79, Victor 84)

Playing Wednesday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid (2000 GMT)

afp

