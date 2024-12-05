Football: Spanish La Liga Result
Published December 05, 2024
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga result on Wednesday:
Athletic Bilbao 2 (Berenguer 53, Guruzeta 80) Real Madrid 1 (Bellingham 78)
Played Tuesday
Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 43) Barcelona 5 (Torres 12, Raphinha 56-pen, 74, De Jong 79, Victor 84)
