Football: Spanish La Liga Result

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga result on Sunday:

Villarreal 1 (Pino 52) Espanyol 0

