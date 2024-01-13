Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Published January 13, 2024

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga result on Friday:

Sevilla 2 (Mir 70, Ocampos 82-pen) Alaves 3 (Tenaglia 26, Kike 40, Duarte 90)

Playing Saturday (GMT)

Las Palmas v Villarreal (1300), Mallorca v Celta Vigo (1515), Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (1730), Real Betis v Granada (2000)

Playing Sunday

Almeria v Girona (1300), Cadiz v Valencia (1515)

