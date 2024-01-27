Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga result on Friday:
Almeria 0 Alaves 3 (Omorodion 10, 88, Rioja 52-pen)
Playing Saturday (GMT)
Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano (1300), Las Palmas v Real Madrid (1515), Barcelona v Villarreal (1730), Mallorca v Real Betis (2000)
Playing Sunday
Celta Vigo v Girona (1300), Cadiz v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Sevilla v Osasuna (1730), Atletico Madrid v Valencia (2000)
Playing Monday
Getafe v Granada (2000)
