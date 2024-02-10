Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga result on Friday:
Cadiz 0 Real Betis 2 (Willian Jose 6, Fornals 46)
Playing Saturday (all times GMT)
Alaves v Villarreal (1300), Real Sociedad v Osasuna (1515), Real Madrid v Girona (1730), Las Palmas v Valencia (2000)
Sunday
Getafe v Celta Vigo (1300), Mallorca v Rayo Vallecano (1515), Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (1730), Barcelona v Granada (2000)
Monday
