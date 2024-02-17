Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga result on Friday:
Villarreal 1 (Moreno 56) Getafe 1 (Maksimovic 24)
Playing Saturday (GMT)
Atletico Madrid v Las Palmas (1300), Osasuna v Cadiz (1515), Celta Vigo v Barcelona (1730), Valencia v Sevilla (2000)
Playing Sunday
Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid (1300), Granada v Almeria (1515), Real Mallorca v Real Sociedad (1730), Real Betis v Alaves (2000)
Playing Monday
Athletic Bilbao v Girona (2000)
