Football: Spanish La Liga results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga result on Friday:

Villarreal 1 (Moreno 56) Getafe 1 (Maksimovic 24)

Playing Saturday (GMT)

Atletico Madrid v Las Palmas (1300), Osasuna v Cadiz (1515), Celta Vigo v Barcelona (1730), Valencia v Sevilla (2000)

Playing Sunday

Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid (1300), Granada v Almeria (1515), Real Mallorca v Real Sociedad (1730), Real Betis v Alaves (2000)

Playing Monday

Athletic Bilbao v Girona (2000)

