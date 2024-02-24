Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Published February 24, 2024

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Friday:

Real Sociedad 1 (Merino 86) Villarreal 3 (Comesana 17, 47, Sorloth 90+5)

Playing Saturday (GMT)

Barcelona v Getafe (1515), Alaves v Real Mallorca (1730), Almeria v Atletico Madrid (2000); Granada v Valencia - postponed

Playing Sunday

Cadiz v Celta Vigo (1300), Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Las Palmas v Osasuna (1730), Real Madrid v Sevilla (2000)

Playing Monday

Girona v Rayo Vallecano (2000)

