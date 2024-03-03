Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Villarreal 5 (Sorloth 7, 19, 66, Capoue 32, Guedes 47) Granada 1 (Corbeanu 90+1)
Playing later (GMT)
Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (1515), Mallorca v Girona (1730), Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (2000)
Playing Monday
Osasuna v Alaves (2000)
Played Saturday
Sevilla 3 (En-Nesyri 11, 13, Ramos 65) Real Sociedad 2 (Silva 45+5-pen, Mendez 90+2)
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Lejeune 88) Cadiz 1 (Hernandez 90+13)
Getafe 3 (Mata 11, Greenwood 14, Maksimovic 45) Las Palmas 3 (Ramirez 35, Cardona 50, El Haddadi 57)
Valencia 2 (Duro 27, Yaremchuk 30) Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius Junior 45+5, 76)
Played Friday
Celta Vigo 1 (Mingueza 73) Almeria 0
