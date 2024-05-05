Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Osasuna 0 Real Betis 2 (Perez 41, Fornals 45+3)
Playing Sunday
Celta Vigo v Villarreal (1415), Valencia v Alaves (1630), Rayo Vallecano v Almeria, Sevilla v Granada (both 1900)
Played Friday
Getafe 0 Athletic Bilbao 2 (Inaki Williams 27, 51)
Played Saturday
Real Sociedad 2 (Suarez 33-og, Becker 45+1) Las Palmas 0
Real Madrid 3 (Diaz 51, Bellingham 68, Joselu 90+3) Cadiz 0
Girona 4 (Dovbyk 4, Portu 65, 75, Gutierrez 67) Barcelona 2 (Christensen 3, Lewandowski 45+1-pen)
Mallorca 0 Atletico Madrid 1 (Riquelme 5)
afp
