Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Real Mallorca 1 (Gonzalez 29) Las Palmas 0

Later Saturday (times GMT)

Villarreal v Sevilla (1415), Granada v Real Madrid (1630), Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (1900)

Sunday

Cadiz v Getafe (1200), Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo (1415), Valencia v Rayo Vallecano (1630), Real Betis v Almeria (1900)

Monday

Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1900)

Played Friday

Alaves 2 (Guridi 12, 90+9) Girona 2 (Garcia 4, Herrera 44)

