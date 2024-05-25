Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Osasuna 1 (Budimir 30) Villarreal 1 (Morales 57)

Later Saturday (all times GMT)

Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid (1415), Almeria v Cadiz, Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Bilbao (both 1630), Real Betis v Real Madrid (1900)

Sunday

Getafe v Mallorca (1200), Celta Vigo v Valencia, Las Palmas v Alaves (both 1415), Sevilla v Barcelona (1900)

Played Friday

Girona 7 (Garcia 30, Tsygankov 33, 54, Dovbyk 44-pen, 75, 90-pen, Stuani 78) Granada 0

afp

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona All Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

39 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

2 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

2 hours ago
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

7 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

7 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

7 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From World