Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Osasuna 1 (Budimir 30) Villarreal 1 (Morales 57)
Later Saturday (all times GMT)
Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid (1415), Almeria v Cadiz, Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Bilbao (both 1630), Real Betis v Real Madrid (1900)
Sunday
Getafe v Mallorca (1200), Celta Vigo v Valencia, Las Palmas v Alaves (both 1415), Sevilla v Barcelona (1900)
Played Friday
Girona 7 (Garcia 30, Tsygankov 33, 54, Dovbyk 44-pen, 75, 90-pen, Stuani 78) Granada 0
afp
