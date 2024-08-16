Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Thursday:
Athletic Bilbao 1 (Sancet 27) Getafe 1 (Uche 64)
Playing later Thursday (all times GMT)
Real Betis v Girona (1930)
Friday
Celta Vigo v Alaves (1700), Las Palmas v Sevilla (1930)
Saturday
Osasuna v Leganes (1700), Valencia v Barcelona (1930)
Sunday
Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano (1700), Real Mallorca v Real Madrid (1930)
Monday
Real Valladolid v Espanyol (1700), Villarreal v Atletico Madrid (1930)
afp
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From World
-
Brazil, Colombia -- but not US -- favor fresh Venezuela elections4 hours ago
-
US approves $5 bn Patriot missile sale to Germany4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results - 1st update4 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Svante Technologies Inc.4 hours ago
-
White House appears to walk back Biden call for Venezuela election4 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot5 hours ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Doha as deaths top 40,0005 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region5 hours ago
-
Energized Biden, Harris tout party unity in joint appearance5 hours ago
-
WHO warns more mpox to come in Europe after case in Sweden5 hours ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry5 hours ago
-
Global stocks follow Wall Street climb5 hours ago