Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Thursday:

Athletic Bilbao 1 (Sancet 27) Getafe 1 (Uche 64)

Playing later Thursday (all times GMT)

Real Betis v Girona (1930)

Friday

Celta Vigo v Alaves (1700), Las Palmas v Sevilla (1930)

Saturday

Osasuna v Leganes (1700), Valencia v Barcelona (1930)

Sunday

Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano (1700), Real Mallorca v Real Madrid (1930)

Monday

Real Valladolid v Espanyol (1700), Villarreal v Atletico Madrid (1930)

