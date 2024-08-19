Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Real Sociedad 1 (Zubimendi 90+8) Rayo Vallecano 2 (De Frutos 67, Camello 84)
Real Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 53) Real Madrid 1 (Rodrygo 13)
Monday (GMT)
Real Valladolid v Espanyol (1700), Villarreal v Atletico Madrid (1930)
Played Saturday
Osasuna 1 (Soriano 79-og) Leganes 1 (Cruz 22)
Valencia 1 (Duro 44) Barcelona 2 (Lewandowski 45+5, 49-pen)
Played Friday
Celta Vigo 2 (Swedberg 66, Aspas 84) Alaves 1 (Garcia 17)
Las Palmas 2 (Nianzou 42-og, Ramirez 71) Sevilla 2 (Alex Suarez 25-og, Juanlu Sanchez 61)
Played Thursday
Athletic Bilbao 1 (Sancet 27) Getafe 1 (Uche 64)
Real Betis 1 (Bartra 6) Girona 1 (Misehouy 72)
