Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Friday:

Celta Vigo 3 (Mingueza 23, Iago Aspas 28, Beltran 60)Valencia 1 (Diego Lopez 14)

Playing later

Sevilla v Villarreal (1930 GMT)

Playing Saturday (GMT)

Osasuna v Real Mallorca (1500), Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (1700), Espanyol v Real Sociedad, Getafe v Rayo Vallecano (both 1930)

Sunday (GMT)

Real Madrid v Real Valladolid (1500), Leganes v Las Palmas (1700), Alaves v Real Betis (1715), Atletico Madrid v Girona (1930)

