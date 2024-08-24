Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Friday:
Celta Vigo 3 (Mingueza 23, Iago Aspas 28, Beltran 60)Valencia 1 (Diego Lopez 14)
Playing later
Sevilla v Villarreal (1930 GMT)
Playing Saturday (GMT)
Osasuna v Real Mallorca (1500), Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (1700), Espanyol v Real Sociedad, Getafe v Rayo Vallecano (both 1930)
Sunday (GMT)
Real Madrid v Real Valladolid (1500), Leganes v Las Palmas (1700), Alaves v Real Betis (1715), Atletico Madrid v Girona (1930)
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
Van Aert claims second Vuelta stage win11 minutes ago
-
Macron kicks off tense talks on new French government11 minutes ago
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day30 minutes ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking31 minutes ago
-
Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 1731 minutes ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'31 minutes ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics1 hour ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix1 hour ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test1 hour ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls1 hour ago
-
Norris, Russell on top in first two Dutch Grand Prix practices1 hour ago
-
UN confirms first polio case in war-shattered Gaza2 hours ago