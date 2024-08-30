Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Thursday:
Girona 4 (Bryan Gil 34, Tsygankov 53, Abel Ruiz 56, Stuani 90) Osasuna 0
Playing later
Las Palmas v Real Madrid (1930 GMT)
Wednesday
Athletic Bilbao 1 (Prados 44) Valencia 0
Valladolid 0 Leganes 0
Real Sociedad 1 (Mendez 32) Alaves 2 (Villalibre 45+5-pen, Martinez 77)
Tuesday
Mallorca 0 Sevilla 0
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Lopez 9) Barcelona 2 (Pedri 60, Olmo 82)
Monday
Villarreal 4 (Cardona 26, Barry 60, Jailson 64-og, Parejo 90+10) Celta Vigo 3 (Iglesias 12, Mingueza 31, Starfelt 80)
