Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Thursday:

Girona 4 (Bryan Gil 34, Tsygankov 53, Abel Ruiz 56, Stuani 90) Osasuna 0

Playing later

Las Palmas v Real Madrid (1930 GMT)

Wednesday

Athletic Bilbao 1 (Prados 44) Valencia 0

Valladolid 0 Leganes 0

Atletico Madrid 0 Espanyol 0

Real Sociedad 1 (Mendez 32) Alaves 2 (Villalibre 45+5-pen, Martinez 77)

Tuesday

Mallorca 0 Sevilla 0

Rayo Vallecano 1 (Lopez 9) Barcelona 2 (Pedri 60, Olmo 82)

Monday

Villarreal 4 (Cardona 26, Barry 60, Jailson 64-og, Parejo 90+10) Celta Vigo 3 (Iglesias 12, Mingueza 31, Starfelt 80)

Related Topics

Valladolid Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Bryan Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls featu ..

X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls feature

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mut ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mutual prosperity

50 minutes ago
 PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test ..

PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test match

58 minutes ago
 PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight ..

PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight or tomorrow morning

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024

6 hours ago
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

19 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

20 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

20 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

20 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

21 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

23 hours ago

More Stories From World