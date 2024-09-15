Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Celta Vigo 3 (Alvarez 22, Iglesias 35, Douvikas 90+1) Real Valladolid 1 (Moro 50)
Girona v Barcelona (1415), Las Palmas v Athletic Bilbao (1630), Atletico Madrid v Valencia (1900)
Monday
Rayo Vallecano v Osasuna (1900)
Played Saturday
Mallorca 1 (Albiol 57-og) Villarreal 2 (Costa 27, Perez 90+4)
Espanyol 3 (Puado 21, 56, 63-pen) Alaves 2 (Conechny 35, Tengalia 68)
Sevilla 1 (Navas 23) Getafe 0
Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius 58-pen, Mbappe 75-pen)
Played Friday
Real Betis 2 (Ezzalzouli 74, Roque 86) Leganes 0
