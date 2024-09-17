Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga result on Monday:
Rayo Vallecano 3 (Mumin 50, Ratiu 66, Lopez 90+5) Osasuna 1 (Garcia 27)
Played Sunday
Celta Vigo 3 (Alvarez 22, Iglesias 35, Douvikas 90+1) Real Valladolid 1 (Moro 50)
Girona 1 (Stuani 80) Barcelona 4 (Yamal 30, 37, Olmo 47, Pedri 64)
Las Palmas 2 (Ramirez 58, Munoz 83) Athletic Bilbao 3 (Sancet 7, N Williams 30, Paredes 76)
Atletico Madrid 3 (Gallagher 39, Griezmann 54, Alvarez 90+4) Valencia 0
Saturday
Mallorca 1 (Albiol 57-og) Villarreal 2 (Costa 27, Perez 90+4)
Espanyol 3 (Puado 21, 56, 63-pen) Alaves 2 (Conechny 35, Tengalia 68)
Sevilla 1 (Navas 23) Getafe 0
Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius 58-pen, Mbappe 75-pen)
Friday
Real Betis 2 (Ezzalzouli 74, Roque 86) Leganes 0
