Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Real Valladolid 0 Real Sociedad 0

Later Saturday (GMT)

Osasuna v Las Palmas (1415), Valencia v Girona (1630), Real Madrid v Espanyol (1900)

Sunday

Getafe v Leganes (1200), Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (1415), Villarreal v Barcelona (1630), Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid (1900)

Monday

Real Betis v Mallorca (1900)

Played Friday

Alaves 2 (Vicente 17, Martín 60) Sevilla 1 (Lukebakio 83)

